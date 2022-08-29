Russian Court Bans Novaya Gazeta Journalist Zayakin From 'Certain Actions'

The Moscow Basmanny Court told Sputnik on Monday that it had chosen a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions to Novaya Gazeta journalist and co-founder of the Dissernet project, Andrei Zayakin, on charges of financing extremist activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Moscow Basmanny Court told Sputnik on Monday that it had chosen a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions to Novaya Gazeta journalist and co-founder of the Dissernet project, Andrei Zayakin, on charges of financing extremist activities.

"The court granted the request of the investigation to select a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions against the accused Zayakin," the source said.

Under part 1 of article 282.3, the journalist faces imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years. The court did not specify what exactly was Zayakin charged with.

During the investigation, Zayakin is forbidden from leaving the house from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. without the written permission of the investigator, to communicate with someone other than close relatives, use the internet, send and receive mail.

Novaya Gazeta suspended work in late March 2022, since then only information related to the editorial office and editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov has been published on the site.

Dissernet is an online community of experts, researchers and reporters who dedicate their work to "exposing scammers, falsifiers and liars," according to the project's website. Community members work together to resist fraud and forgery in the field of scientific and educational activities, especially in the defending dissertations and conferring academic degrees in Russia.

Russian Minister of Science and Higher education Valery Falkov said last April that although Dissernet had its drawbacks, he welcomed public control over science and universities, including the activities carried out by this portal.