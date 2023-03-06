(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A Russian court has blocked the world-leading industrial gas firm Linde plc from selling its assets in Russia, company CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have Russian gas business that we are trying to sell, but a local court has provided an injunction on that," Lamba said.