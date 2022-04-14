UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Changes Navalny Ally's Sentence From Restriction Of Freedom To Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A Moscow district court on Thursday granted an appeal of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to change the sentence of the former lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (foreign agent, banned in Russia), Lyubov Sobol, from one and a half years of restriction of freedom to six months in a penal colony.

In August 2021, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court sentenced Sobol to one and a half years of restriction of freedom for incitement to violate sanitary and epidemiological regulations. She was barred from leaving the house at night, leaving Moscow without notice and attending public events.

"The court found FSIN's arguments justified and ruled to satisfy the proposal to replace the restriction of freedom with serving in a general regime colony for a period of 5 months 26 days," the court said.

In January, the court had already replaced Sobol's sentence of suspended corrective labor with a year of hard labor in another criminal case.

Sobol is currently abroad after flying to Istanbul last August, according to RT. At that time, the trip did not violate the law, as the sentence had not yet gone into effect.

Sobol's verdict became the first to be announced in a case linked to several unauthorized rallies that were held in Moscow in winter 2021 in support of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained on his arrival in Moscow from Germany after receiving treatment for alleged poisoning.

