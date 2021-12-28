UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Considers Shutting Down Top Rights Group Memorial

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a request to shut down Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group and chronicler of Stalin-era purges and contemporary political persecutions

The organisation, founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, believes it will become a victim of the repression it was founded to keep at bay by the end of the week.

As the hearing kicked off, several dozen supporters gathered outside the Moscow courthouse in freezing temperatures.

Stationed nearby were two police vans and several officers, who detained three people, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

"We need to know our history, to understand well what is happening. Memorial tells the truth, in no way does it denigrate the country," supporter Maria Biryukova told AFP.

The move against Memorial comes at the end of a year that has seen authorities dismantle the political opposition and crack down on independent media and rights groups.

Prosecutors say the group's central structure, Memorial International, breaches its designation as a "foreign agent" by not marking all its publications, including social media posts, with the label as required by law.

The legislation, which carries Stalin-era connotations, brands organisations receiving foreign funds as acting against Russia's interests.

Memorial's lawyers and founders have denied any serious violations, saying its material was properly marked and that only an insignificant number of documents may have been missing the tag.

Tuesday's hearing is one of two cases brought against the group and is being heard by the Supreme Court because Memorial International is registered as an international body. The ruling will not be open to appeal in a Russian court.

