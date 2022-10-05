UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Decides Not To Arrest Russian Journalist Ovsyannikova In Absentia

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A court in Moscow did not arrest in absentia the former employee of Russian broadcaster Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova, who had been put on the wanted list earlier this week, the court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The court declined the investigators' petition," the court said.

In mid-March, Ovsyannikova appeared on live television with a pacifist poster against the conflict in Ukraine. After the incident, Channel One carried investigated the job-related violations and Ovsyannikova was fired.

A few days later, Ovsyannikova staged a one-person picket in Moscow.

She was charged in August with spreading disinformation about the Russian armed forces and placed under house arrest. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Last week, Russia media reported, citing Ovsyannikova's ex-husband, that she fled abroad with their underage daughter despite the father's objection.

On Monday, the Russian interior ministry said that it has put Ovsyannikova on the wanted list.

