Russian Court Delays Jury Selection in Khachaturyan Sisters Case Until December 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A Russian court has put off the selection of jurors in the murder trial of teenage sisters Khachaturyan after their accusers failed to attend the procedure citing ill health, a lawyer told Sputnik on Thursday.

Maria, Angelina and Krestina Khachaturyan were arrested in summer 2018 for killing their father Mikhail in his sleep after years of physical and physiological abuse. Two sisters of the deceased, Naira and Marina, accused them of doing it for inheritance money.

"The selection has been delayed until early December," Yulia Nitchenko, the lawyer of Mikhail's sisters, said.

The Moscow City Court told Sputnik that the next hearing was scheduled for December 2. This is the third time the jury selection has been postponed.

Alexei Liptser, a defense attorney for one of the three accused teenagers, told Sputnik that the plaintiffs' legal team put the newest delay down to Naira's and Marina's health problems, although he said he had not been provided with any proof of the latter's condition.