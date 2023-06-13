UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Denies Siemens's Appeal Regarding Maintenance Of Russian Trains

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Russian Court Denies Siemens's Appeal Regarding Maintenance of Russian Trains

A Russian arbitration court denied on Tuesday an appeal by Germany's Siemens Mobility, in which it claimed it had no obligation to provide maintenance for 294 high-speed Lastochka trains manufactured by the company at the request of Russia's state-owned company Russian Railways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A Russian arbitration court denied on Tuesday an appeal by Germany's Siemens Mobility, in which it claimed it had no obligation to provide maintenance for 294 high-speed Lastochka trains manufactured by the company at the request of Russia's state-owned company Russian Railways.

"Affirm the court decision, dismiss the appeal," the ruling reads.

Earlier this year, Siemens Mobility failed to challenge its obligation to fulfill the maintenance agreement signed with the Russian Railways in 2011. The court ruled that the company had to pay a penalty of over 36.7 million rubles ($437,000) in total for each day of default.

Siemens AG, which owns Siemens Mobility, said in May 2022 that it was withdrawing from all joint ventures with Russian Railways and unilaterally terminating all maintenance contracts due to sanctions, which have made it impossible for the company to fulfill its obligations. Russian Railways said that it would control the maintenance of the Lastochka commuter and Sapsan high speed trains, which had been manufactured by Siemens Mobility.

Russian courts also ruled that Siemens Mobility had to deposit for storage at Russian Railways facilities the tools, spare parts and equipment necessary for the maintenance of the Lastochka trains. Russian Railways said that if they were to be shipped to Germany, it would be impossible to get them back from abroad once the claims were satisfied.

In addition, the Moscow Arbitration Court ruled in October 2022 to prohibit the initiation by Siemens Mobility of legal proceedings before the International Arbitral Centre of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber on contract-related disputes with Russian Railways.

In 2011, Russian Railways, Siemens and Sinara Group signed an agreement for the production of 1,200 electric multiple unit trains, based on the Siemens Desiro design and dubbed Lastochka in Russia. The agreement was worth over 2 billion Euros ($2.1 billion). The companies also signed an agreement for the maintenance of 54 trains worth over 500 million euros for a term of 40 years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Germany Chamber May October All From Agreement Billion Million Siemens Court

Recent Stories

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

5 minutes ago
 Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia ..

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

5 minutes ago
 LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez El ..

LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi's physical remand

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic pre ..

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Student ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council takes oath

5 minutes ago
 Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation ..

Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation was baseless, unfounded: Rana ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.