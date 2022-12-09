UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Dismisses Defense Ministry's Lawsuits Against United Aircraft Corporation

The Moscow Arbitration Court on Friday dismissed two lawsuits brought by the Russian Defense Ministry, demanding the recovery of funds worth about 752 million rubles ($12 million) from Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), according to the arbitration case files.

Relevant decisions were made at meetings behind closed doors on December 8. The court materials provide no information about the grounds for the ministry's claims against the UAC. It is only known that one of the lawsuits demanded the recovery of penalties amounting to about 207 million rubles.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the UAC often settle disputes in court mostly in connection with contract violations.

The UAC, established in 2006, unites leading Russian construction bureaus and aircraft manufacturing plants. In late 2018, 92.31% of UAC shares were transferred to Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec. The enterprises that are part of the corporation produce aircraft of world-famous brands such as Sukhoi (Su), Mikoyan and MiG, Ilyushin (Il), Tupolev (Tu), Yakovlev (Yak), Beriev (Be), as well as Superjet and MC-21.

