VLADIMIR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A court in Russia's Vladimir Region has dismissed a complaint filed by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who had claimed that his lawyers were not allowed to bring in smartphones and laptops when seeing him at the penal colony, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

In June, a regional court dismissed a similar complaint filed by Navalny after representatives of the penal colony presented video evidence in court showing that the lawyers handed in their computers and phones voluntarily, before meeting Navalny. The opposition figure filed a similar complaint again, covering a larger scope of his attorneys' visits.

"The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Vladimir ... to be left unchanged, the appeal ... unsatisfied," the judge said at the Tuesday court hearing, attended by a Sputnik correspondent.

Navalny was not present at the court hearing.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was arrested upon arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.

In August, Moscow's Presnensky District Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Navalny against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in which the opposition figure demanded that Peskov recant his allegations that the activist was working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).