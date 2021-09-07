UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Dismisses Navalny's Complaint Against Penal Colony

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russian Court Dismisses Navalny's Complaint Against Penal Colony

VLADIMIR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A court in Russia's Vladimir Region has dismissed a complaint filed by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who had claimed that his lawyers were not allowed to bring in smartphones and laptops when seeing him at the penal colony, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

In June, a regional court dismissed a similar complaint filed by Navalny after representatives of the penal colony presented video evidence in court showing that the lawyers handed in their computers and phones voluntarily, before meeting Navalny. The opposition figure filed a similar complaint again, covering a larger scope of his attorneys' visits.

"The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Vladimir ... to be left unchanged, the appeal ... unsatisfied," the judge said at the Tuesday court hearing, attended by a Sputnik correspondent.

Navalny was not present at the court hearing.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was arrested upon arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.

In August, Moscow's Presnensky District Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Navalny against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in which the opposition figure demanded that Peskov recant his allegations that the activist was working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia Lawyers Berlin Vladimir Putin January February June August From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

10 minutes ago
 Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a huma ..

Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a human-centric methodology

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, sa ..

Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, says PM

22 minutes ago
 NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

31 minutes ago
 Time to equip institutions with latest technology: ..

Time to equip institutions with latest technology: Ali Muhammad

31 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Chief to Visit New Delhi ..

Russian Security Council Chief to Visit New Delhi Sept 8 for Talks With Modi - D ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.