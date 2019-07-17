UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Extends Arrest For 13 Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Russian Court Extends Arrest for 13 Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24

A Moscow court ruled on Wednesday to keep 13 of the Ukrainian sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders in custody until October 24.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A Moscow court ruled on Wednesday to keep 13 of the Ukrainian sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders in custody until October 24.

"The court ruled to grant the motion of the investigators and extend custody for accused [sailors] Vlasyuk, Gritsenko, Drach, Zinchenko, Golovash and Popov for three months, until October 24," the court's ruling said, as read out by judge Elena Kaneva.

Another judge, Albina Galimova, announced that the court had extended the arrests for seven more Ukrainian sailors.

The court is expected to determine the fates of the rest of sailors later in the day.

The three-month arrest extension was requested by the investigations department of the Russian Federal Security Service. The court hearing was held behind closed doors, with the sailors' relatives, journalists and Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova present.

Last week, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik that the active stage of the investigation was over and that all 24 people detained in the Kerch Strait last fall had been charged with violating the Article 322.3 of the Russian criminal code, which concerns illegal crossings of Russian state border by a group of persons in a premeditated conspiracy.

On November 25, 2018, two small armored gunboats of the Ukrainian Navy and a tug-boat crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and made dangerous maneuvers, disregarding warnings from the Russian coast guard. What resulted was the arrest of the vessels' crews, which comprised 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Kerch October November Border Criminals 2018 All From Court

Recent Stories

Interest rate hike to bring a new wave of inflatio ..

57 seconds ago

Lok Virsa formally launches book on Pakistani cine ..

56 seconds ago

Govt determined to recover looted national wealth ..

59 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truck ..

1 minute ago

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

1 minute ago

RTI Act 2013 to ensure transparency, accountabilit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.