Russian Court Extends Arrest for 13 Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A Moscow court ruled on Wednesday to keep 13 of the Ukrainian sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders in custody until October 24.

"The court ruled to grant the motion of the investigators and extend custody for accused [sailors] Vlasyuk, Gritsenko, Drach, Zinchenko, Golovash and Popov for three months, until October 24," the court's ruling said, as read out by judge Elena Kaneva.

Another judge, Albina Galimova, announced that the court had extended the arrests for seven more Ukrainian sailors.

The court is expected to determine the fates of the rest of sailors later in the day.

The three-month arrest extension was requested by the investigations department of the Russian Federal Security Service. The court hearing was held behind closed doors, with the sailors' relatives, journalists and Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova present.

Last week, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik that the active stage of the investigation was over and that all 24 people detained in the Kerch Strait last fall had been charged with violating the Article 322.3 of the Russian criminal code, which concerns illegal crossings of Russian state border by a group of persons in a premeditated conspiracy.

On November 25, 2018, two small armored gunboats of the Ukrainian Navy and a tug-boat crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and made dangerous maneuvers, disregarding warnings from the Russian coast guard. What resulted was the arrest of the vessels' crews, which comprised 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service.