Russian Court Extends Arrest Of Daria Trepova Over Terrorist Attack In St. Petersburg Cafe

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 10:03 PM

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has extended until September 2 the arrest of Daria Trepova, defendant in the case concerning the April terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday

Investigators requested an extension to Trepova's arrest.

"The investigator's petition is granted," judge Elena Lenskaya proclaimed, specifying that the arrest extension will be until September 2.

The hearing proceeded behind closed doors after the audience and the press were requested to leave the room four minutes after the start. The closed format was requested by investigator Viktor Kvash, who believed that otherwise sensitive information protected by law could be disclosed.

Attorney Daniil Berman objected, arguing that the investigator did not specify what "secrets" were at risk of being disclosed.

On April 4, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Trepova for two months. During the hearing, the defendant's attorneys asked for a different measure of restraint rather than arrest.

On April 2, an explosive device went off in a St. Petersburg cafe during an event hosted by Tatarsky, killing the journalist and injuring 33 other people. Russia's Investigative Committee said in April that Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of Russian non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) masterminded the terrorist attack.

