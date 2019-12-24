Russian Court Extends Arrest of Spy Suspect Paul Whelan Until March 29

(@imziishan)

A court in Moscow on Tuesday extended arrest of Paul Whelan suspected of spying for the United States until March 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A court in Moscow on Tuesday extended arrest of Paul Whelan suspected of spying for the United States until March 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse.

"The court decided to grant the investigators' request and extend the arrest of the accused, Whelan, by three months until March 29," the judge said.

The hearing itself was closed to public except for reading out of the verdict.

Final charges were announced at the end of the summer. At the moment, Whelan's defense is familiarizing themselves with all the aspects of the case.

According to the Federal Security Service, Whelan was detained during an espionage activity. Whelan, who has citizenship of Canada, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has not pleaded guilty to the charges.