Russian Court Extends Arrest Of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Until August 30

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Until August 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Lefortovo district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it extended until August 30 the detention period of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage.

"The court granted the investigator's request to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention until August 30," the court said.

