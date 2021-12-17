UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Extends Detention Of Kazan School Shooter For 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:55 AM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Privolzhsky District Court of the Russian city of Kazan has extended the detention of Ilnaz Galyaviev, the 20-year-old gunman responsible for the May school shooting in the city, for three months, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court has extended Galyaviev's period of detention for three months, until April 11, 2022," the spokesperson said.

On May 11, then 19-year-old Galyaviev opened fire at a school in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region. The incident was followed by an explosion in the school building. The attack resulted in seven children and two teachers killed and 24 others injured.

Galyaviev has been charged with murder of two or more people, attempted murder, making an explosive device, and intentional property damage. He now faces life in prison.

