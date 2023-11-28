Open Menu

Russian Court Extends Detention Of US Journalist Gershkovich

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A Moscow court on Tuesday said it had extended the detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich until January, after he was arrested in Russia earlier this year on spy charges.

The court said the "period of detention" of Gershkovich was extended by two more months until January 30.

The 32-year-old Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent, his employer and the US government have rejected the spying allegations.

The hearing was held behind closed doors, and no press were allowed inside.

AFP saw a handful of reporters waiting outside the courtoom.

The extension of his detention was almost certain, as Moscow rarely releases people imprisoned while awaiting trial on serious charges.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be jailed on spy charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

He has been held at Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

The American, who previously worked for AFP, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.

Russia has not provided public evidence of the allegations it has made against Gershkovich.

