Open Menu

Russian Court Extends Detention Of US-Russian Journalist: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist: media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) A Russian court on Monday ordered Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva detained until December 5, after prosecutors said she had failed to register as a "foreign agent", Russian news agencies reported.

Kurmasheva, who works for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) media outlet, was detained by Russian law enforcement in the central city of Kazan on Wednesday.

The Sovietsky district court in Kazan -- the main city of the Tatarstan republic -- ruled she should be kept in detention as a "preventative measure", the Interfax news agency reported.

She faces up to five years in jail if found guilty of the charges.

Kurmasheva is the second US journalist to be arrested in Russia this year.

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in March on espionage charges -- decried as false by his lawyers, the WSJ and the White House.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week that Kurmasheva's arrest "appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing US citizens".

The Kremlin on Friday denied it was "persecuting" US citizens.

"There is no campaign in Russia to persecute US citizens. There are US citizens who break the law, and appropriate measures are taken against them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kurmasheva, editor of the US outlet's Tatar-Bashkir service, lives in Prague with her husband and two children, RFE/RL said.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Lawyers White House Prague Kazan March December Media Government Court

Recent Stories

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

1 minute ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

36 minutes ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

40 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

2 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

6 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

13 hours ago

More Stories From World