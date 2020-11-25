Russian Court Extends Pre-Trial Detention of Ex-Governor Furgal Until March

The Basmanny Court of Moscow extended on Wednesday the pre-trial detention of former Khabarovsk Governor Sergei Furgal, who is charged with organizing murders of businessmen, until March 9, the court's spokeswoman Irina Sofinskaya told Sputnik

"The court extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention in relation to Furgal," the spokeswoman said.