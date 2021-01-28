Russian Court Finds Legal 30-Day Arrest for Navalny

KRASNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A district court in the Moscow Region found on Thursday legal the 30-day arrest for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in an airport on January 17 upon his return from Germany, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom.

"The ruling of the Moscow Region's Khimki city court should be left unchanged, the appeals are rejected," judge Musa Musayev announced.