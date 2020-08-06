Russian Court Finds Novoe Velichie Members Guilty of Organizing Extremist Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A court in Moscow ruled on Thursday finding defendants in a much-publicized case of Novoe Velichie guilty of organizing an extremist group, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse.

"Guilty of organizing an extremist group ..." the judge said.

The sentences will be announced later.