UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Finds Novoe Velichie Members Guilty Of Organizing Extremist Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russian Court Finds Novoe Velichie Members Guilty of Organizing Extremist Group

A court in Moscow ruled on Thursday finding defendants in a much-publicized case of Novoe Velichie guilty of organizing an extremist group, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A court in Moscow ruled on Thursday finding defendants in a much-publicized case of Novoe Velichie guilty of organizing an extremist group, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse.

"Guilty of organizing an extremist group ..." the judge said.

The sentences will be announced later.

Related Topics

Moscow From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates to resume its A380 service to Toronto

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

Cotton growers advised to ensure pest scouting reg ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 06 Aug 2020

2 minutes ago

E&T recovers over Rs 118 mln taxes in July

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.