Russian Court Fines Nornickel $1.9Bln For Oil Spill, Partially Upholding Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:18 PM

A court in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region ruled on Friday to fine the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (which is affiliated with the Nornickel mining company) 146.2 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) for the 2020 oil spill in Norilsk, partially upholding the environmental watchdog's 148 billion rubles claim, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A court in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region ruled on Friday to fine the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (which is affiliated with the Nornickel mining company) 146.2 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) for the 2020 oil spill in Norilsk, partially upholding the environmental watchdog's 148 billion rubles claim, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"To satisfy the claim and impose a fine of 146.177 billion," judge Natalia Varygina read out the ruling.

More Stories From World

