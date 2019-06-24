Russian Court Fines Orca Capturing Firm $446,506 for Violating Fishing Regulations

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A district court in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok fined on Monday OOO Afalina, a company engaged in capturing orcas and white whales that were afterwards transported to the so-called whale prison, 28.17 million rubles ($446,506) for violating fishing regulations, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To consider OOO Afalina guilty and to fine it 28.17 million rubles without confiscating the vessel and fishing equipment," judge Mina Krasnova said.

After the regional border department of the Russian Federal Security Service provided the court with all necessary documents, it launched investigation into fishing activities of four companies. OOO Belyi Kit was fined 28 million rubles on June 7, while OOO Okeanarium DV was fined 56.

4 million rubles on June 14, and OOO Sochi Dolphinarium was fined 37.6 million rubles on June 19.

The companies have committed multiple violations, including using wrong types of fishing tools, vessels, constructions for transporting orcas, and also fishing in wrong places. Moreover, the court has established that there have been no veterinarians aboard the vessels. The companies intend to appeal the rulings.

The "whale jail" came to light last year when Greenpeace warned that preparations were underway to sell the rare animals to China, where they perform in theme parks. The regional chief prosecutor said that the mammals had been caught illegally and opened a criminal probe on charges of animal abuse and illicit capture of marine fauna.

All the animals will be freed by October.