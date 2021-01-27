UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Fines Radio Free Europe For Violating Media Law - Communications Watchdog

Wed 27th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A Moscow court fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and its director a total of 1.1 million rubles ($14,500) after RFE/RL's projects violated a Russian law on media by failing to accordingly label the information they have shared as foreign-owned, Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

Foreign-owned and funded media that operate in Russia are required to accordingly label their content. The purpose of the law is to inform Russian readers that content shared by such media may be pursuing the interests of foreign countries.

"For the lack of labeling of information shared on the websites of foreign media agents [RFE/RL's Russian-language projects] Krym.

Realii and Faktograf, their owner, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, LLC was fined (two fines of 500,000 rubles each), as well as the organization's general director (two fines of 50,000 rubles each). The total amount of the fine is 1.1 million rubles," Roskomnadzor said in a press release.

The RFE/RL believes that Roskomnadzor's requirements are technically impracticable and they restrict media freedom. The RFE/RL considers itself as independent and nonprofit organization but it receives funding from the US Congress.

