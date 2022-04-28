UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Fines Twitter $41,300 For Failure To Remove Prohibited Content

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) A judge of the Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow has fined Twitter 3 million rubles ($41,300) for failure to remove content outlawed in Russia, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Twitter Inc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ...

A punishment was imposed in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 3 million rubles," the press service said.

The decision was made after the social media refused to delete Molotov cocktail manufacturing instructions and a swastika in several posts.

Since early 2021, foreign companies that own social networks have been repeatedly charged in Russia with administrative offenses over failure to remove illegal content.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Twitter Fine Million Court

