Russian Court Fines Twitter $41,300 for Failure to Remove Prohibited Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) A judge of the Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow has fined Twitter 3 million rubles ($41,300) for failure to remove content outlawed in Russia, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Twitter Inc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ...

A punishment was imposed in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 3 million rubles," the press service said.

The decision was made after the social media refused to delete Molotov cocktail manufacturing instructions and a swastika in several posts.

Since early 2021, foreign companies that own social networks have been repeatedly charged in Russia with administrative offenses over failure to remove illegal content.