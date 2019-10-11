UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Gives 7.5 Year Jail Term To US-Israeli Woman For Smuggling Drugs - Lawyer

Fri 11th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) A court in Moscow sentenced US-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar to seven years and six months in prison on Friday for smuggling drugs into Russia, her lawyer told Sputnik.

"Of course, we will challenge this decision in the Moscow District Court," Alexander Tayus said.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested in the transit zone of a Moscow airport on the way from India to Israel in April after security officers found 9 grams (0.3 ounces) of drugs in her bag.

Issachar did not deny the drug possession charges but said she was not smuggling the illicit substance.

She has been held in a pre-trial detention center.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had asked President Vladimir Putin to show leniency and change the terms of her detention.

An Israeli daily, the Haaretz, claimed that Russia had offered to exchange Issachar for Alexei Burkov, a suspected Russian hacker who was arrested in Tel Aviv in 2015 and is to be extradited to the United States.

