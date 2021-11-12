Russian Court Hands Jail Terms in Vostochny Cosmodrome Corruption Case

A Russian court handed down prison terms of up to five years to four federal agency officials and contractors on Friday for stealing 404 million rubles ($5.6 million) in public funds set aside for the construction of a huge space port, Vostochny, in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) A Russian court handed down prison terms of up to five years to four Federal agency officials and contractors on Friday for stealing 404 million rubles ($5.6 million) in public funds set aside for the construction of a huge space port, Vostochny, in Russia's Far East.

The Investigative Committee, the country's top investigative authority, said Yevgeny Yermolayev, Andrei Zakharov, Olga Zugayeva and Sergei Polivanov had colluded between 2012 and 2014 to embezzle and launder the money together with another suspect, Vyacheslav Fatkullin, who is on the run.

"The court sentenced Yermolayev to 5.5 years in prison, Zakharov and Zugayeva to 4.5 years each, and Polivanov to 4 years in prison, all to be served in a penal colony," a press statement read.

The court impounded the tangible and intangible assets of the four suspects to the tune of more than 105 million rubles, the committee said. Fatkullin's case will be tried separately.