UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Issues 3 Mln Rubles Fine For Not Deleting Wikipedia Articles

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Russian Court Issues 3 Mln Rubles Fine For Not Deleting Wikipedia Articles

Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation three million rubles ($40,000) for not deleting five Wikipedia articles about the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation three million rubles ($40,000) for not deleting five Wikipedia articles about the situation in Ukraine.

"Wikimedia Inc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.

41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ... (the decision is) to impose a fine of 3 million rubles," the court's judge said.

This is the first time a fine was issued for not deleting a Wikipedia article.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Fine Million Court

Recent Stories

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeo ..

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

2 minutes ago
 Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable i ..

Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable in Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Japan Allocates $48Bln to Mitigate Inflation Impac ..

Japan Allocates $48Bln to Mitigate Inflation Impact Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Sandu Says Transnistria Blasts Related to Internal ..

Sandu Says Transnistria Blasts Related to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognize ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan vows to work for strong institutions, p ..

Imran Khan vows to work for strong institutions, people's rights

2 minutes ago
 CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet o ..

CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet of 200 fire tenders, ambulances ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.