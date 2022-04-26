Russian Court Issues 3 Mln Rubles Fine For Not Deleting Wikipedia Articles

Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation three million rubles ($40,000) for not deleting five Wikipedia articles about the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation three million rubles ($40,000) for not deleting five Wikipedia articles about the situation in Ukraine.

"Wikimedia Inc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.

41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ... (the decision is) to impose a fine of 3 million rubles," the court's judge said.

This is the first time a fine was issued for not deleting a Wikipedia article.