Russian court jails Navalny ally Fadeyeva for nine years: supporters

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A Russian court on Friday sentenced Ksenia Fadeyeva, who led jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's now-banned organisation in the Siberian city of Tomsk, to almost a decade in prison, her supporters said.

"The 'judge' Khudyakov has ordered a nine-year sentence against Ksenia Fadeyeva" for extremism, her supporters' Telegram channel said.

"Of course, the defence will appeal to the highest court," it added.