Russian Court Orders Ban On Certain Actions For Ex-Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The Verkh-Isetsky District Court of Yekaterinburg chose a measure of restraint for former city mayor Evgeniy Roizman, who is accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, in the form of a ban on certain actions, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Verkh-Isetsky District Court of Yekaterinburg chose a measure of restraint for former city mayor Evgeniy Roizman, who is accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, in the form of a ban on certain actions, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To choose a measure of restraint for Roizman Evgeniy Vadimovich in the form of a ban on certain actions," the judge said.

She added that Roizman was forbidden to visit public places and events, to communicate without the written permission of the investigator with witnesses, to send and receive mail, except related to the investigation, to use the internet only to communicate with the defense counsel and the investigator.

Roizman was released from the courtroom.

The investigation asked the court to prohibit Roizman from leaving the premises from 0.00 to 23.59, to communicate without the permission of the investigator with any person, to attend all public places and events, to use the internet, except for communicating with lawyers. Roizman's lawyer asked the court to refuse to satisfy the investigator's petition.

According to the investigation, on July 1, Roizman posted on his YouTube channel a video "Answers to Your Questions," in which he talked about the political situation in the country, making statements that undermined the authority of the Russian Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies searched Roizman's apartment, the office of his foundation, and his private museum "Nevyansk Icon" as part of a criminal case initiated against him. He was later detained for 48 hours. The security forces seized computer equipment and found business cards of foreign diplomats, including the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko.

At the request of the defense counsel, references were attached to Roizman's case. According to the judge, Roizman refused to testify in the case.

Roizman may face imprisonment for up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for the same period, or a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles, or forced labor for up to three years.

