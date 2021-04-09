Russian Court Orders Strengthening Of Domestic Violence Law
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:08 PM
Russia's constitutional court on Friday ordered lawmakers to strengthen legislation punishing repeat domestic violence offenders, ruling that the penalties and the protections for victims were insufficient
The court said in a statement that the law "does not comply with the constitution" and ordered lawmakers to make amendments to the criminal code, as well as establish a compensatory mechanism for domestic violence victims until the revised legislation comes into force.