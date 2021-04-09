UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Orders Strengthening Of Domestic Violence Law

Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:08 PM

Russian court orders strengthening of domestic violence law

Russia's constitutional court on Friday ordered lawmakers to strengthen legislation punishing repeat domestic violence offenders, ruling that the penalties and the protections for victims were insufficient

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's constitutional court on Friday ordered lawmakers to strengthen legislation punishing repeat domestic violence offenders, ruling that the penalties and the protections for victims were insufficient.

The court said in a statement that the law "does not comply with the constitution" and ordered lawmakers to make amendments to the criminal code, as well as establish a compensatory mechanism for domestic violence victims until the revised legislation comes into force.

