Russian court orders strengthening of domestic violence law

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's constitutional court on Friday ordered lawmakers to strengthen legislation punishing repeat domestic violence offenders, ruling that the penalties and the protections for victims were insufficient.

The court said in a statement that the law "does not comply with the constitution" and ordered lawmakers to make amendments to the criminal code, as well as establish a compensatory mechanism for domestic violence victims until the revised legislation comes into force.