Russian Court Orders to Keep Policeman Charged With Killing Colleague in Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) A court in Moscow remanded a metro police officer in custody for two months on Friday on charges of shooting a colleague dead at a subway station.

Alexei Smirnov opened fire at Ryazansky Prospekt station on Wednesday after metro police tried to arrest him on suspicion of taking bribes.

Another officer was wounded and is in grave condition.

"If allowed to stay out of custody, Smirnov may tamper with witnesses who are his colleagues or coerce them into changing their testimony," an investigator said in court.

The judge upheld the request for pretrial detention. A lawyer for the accused, Ruslan Solovyov, said the defense team would appeal and declined to comment on the case. Smirnov faces a life in prison if found guilty.