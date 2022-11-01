Russian Court Orders Wikipedia to Pay Over $32,000 in Fine for Failure to Delete Articles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Tuesday fined the Wikipedia operator, Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. 2 million rubles, or $32,586, for failure to remove articles with fake information about the Russian military operation in Ukraine from the online encyclopedia, Judge Timur Vakhrameev said.

"To declare Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the CAO RF (Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), and to impose a penalty in the form of an administrative fine of 2 million rubles," Vakhrameev said as quoted by Sputnik correspondent.

In March, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor notified Wikipedia that it would draw up a protocol on an administrative offense for not removing seven articles on the situation in Mariupol and Kiev, which contain unreliable information, but the warning was not heeded. In April, Moscow's Tagansky District Court already fined the Wikimedia Foundation $48,879 over the case.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.