Russian Court Postpones Apple's Appeal Hearing In Antitrust Case Until September

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russian Court Postpones Apple's Appeal Hearing in Antitrust Case Until September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A Russian appeals court has put off a hearing in the case of Apple limiting the functionality of third-party parental control apps until September.

A person briefed on the case told Sputnik that Russia's antitrust regulator FAS submitted to the court its reply to Apple's request to cancel a $12 million fine. The technology company said it needed time to study the note.

FAS slapped the US tech giant with a multimillion-dollar penalty in April after finding it in violation of rules that prohibit Apple from abusing its dominant market power.

Russia began investigating Apple after receiving a complaint from Kaspersky Lab in 2019. The software maker accused Apple of forcing it to reduce the functionality of its Safe kids app after introducing a similar app, called Screen Time, in an iOS 12 update.

