UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Postpones Navalny Extremism Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russian court postpones Navalny extremism hearing

A Russian court Monday postponed the beginning of an "extremism" hearing against the political network of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, part of a campaign to sideline opposition to President Vladimir Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A Russian court Monday postponed the beginning of an "extremism" hearing against the political network of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, part of a campaign to sideline opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

As the proceedings got underway, prosecutors submitted additional documents pushing the start date of the trial to June 9, lawyers representing Navalny's organisations said.

The proceedings, which are being held behind closed doors, are part of a sweeping crackdown on Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed this year and survived a poisoning attack in August.

As part of the effort -- which comes a few months before parliamentary elections -- the lower house is set on Tuesday to begin debating a bill banning members of "extremist" organisations from being elected lawmakers.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Russia Lawyers Vladimir Putin June August From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

21 minutes ago

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

51 minutes ago

Shahzad Ali appointed Additional Commissioner IR

2 minutes ago

Serena sails past teenager Pigato in Parma WTA

2 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.