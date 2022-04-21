UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Postpones Wikipedia Trial Over Articles About Military Operation In Ukraine

April 21, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Moscow's Tagansky District Court told Sputnik on Thursday that its magistrate department has postponed until April 26 the hearing in the Roskomnadzor v. Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. (the operator of Wikipedia) case over the articles on Russia's military operation published in the online encyclopedia.

"The court on the spot granted a motion to postpone the hearing (on the first of two protocols) ... to April 26 at 12:00 (09:00 GMT)," Judge Timur Vakhrameyev said, adding that the hearing on the second protocol was postponed until 12:30 of the same day.

The court granted this deferral at the request of the company, which claimed it did not have enough time to get acquainted with the materials and align the position.

In March, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor notified Wikipedia that it will draw up a protocol on an administrative offense for not removing seven articles on the situation in Mariupol and Kiev, which contain unreliable information, but this warning was not heeded.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

