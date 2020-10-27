UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Recognizes WWII Killing Of Civilians By Nazis As Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Court Recognizes WWII Killing of Civilians by Nazis as Genocide

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A Russian court on Tuesday became the first in the Russian legal history to recognize mass killings of civilians by Nazis in the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka as genocide.

The prosecutor said in his final address that the war crimes have no statute of limitations, adding that the genocide of the Soviet people during World War II had never been officially recognized as such before.

Mass killings took place in 1942. According to the prosecutors, as least 2,600 civilians were killed. Last spring, excavation amateurs discovered remains of more than 500 bodies ” both adults and children ” at the site.

Related Topics

Russia SITE World War Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

39 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

41 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

48 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.