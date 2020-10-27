Russian Court Recognizes WWII Killing of Civilians by Nazis as Genocide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A Russian court on Tuesday became the first in the Russian legal history to recognize mass killings of civilians by Nazis in the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka as genocide.

The prosecutor said in his final address that the war crimes have no statute of limitations, adding that the genocide of the Soviet people during World War II had never been officially recognized as such before.

Mass killings took place in 1942. According to the prosecutors, as least 2,600 civilians were killed. Last spring, excavation amateurs discovered remains of more than 500 bodies ” both adults and children ” at the site.