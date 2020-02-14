UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Remands Into Custody Woman Charged With Spying For Romania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A Moscow appeals court ruled on Friday to keep in custody a former board member of Russian energy company Inter RAO charged with spying for Romania.

A member of the judicial panel said Karina Tsurkan was to remain in custody until March 14. This was the second time the court rejected her lawyer's appeal to end her detention, which began in June 2018.

The criminal case against her is classified, but Russian media have reported that the state security agency suspects Tsurkan of passing secrets about Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant to Romania ” Inter RAO is its minority shareholder.

The Moldova-born woman was briefly released from pre-trial detention in January, but she was rearrested last week after a cassation court overturned her release. Tsurkan denies the spying accusations, which could land her up to 20 years in prison if confirmed.

