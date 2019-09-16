Russian Court Rules Participant in Moscow Unauthorized Rally Guilty of Attacking Officer

A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that a participant in an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital in August attacked a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing

According to case materials, Pavel Ustinov was detained by a security officer on August 3, but resisted arrest.

The officer had his shoulder sprained, the investigators found.

The defendant did not plead guilty.

The prosecution is requesting a six-year prison sentence.