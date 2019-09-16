UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Rules Participant In Moscow Unauthorized Rally Guilty Of Attacking Officer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

Russian Court Rules Participant in Moscow Unauthorized Rally Guilty of Attacking Officer

A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that a participant in an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital in August attacked a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that a participant in an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital in August attacked a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing.

According to case materials, Pavel Ustinov was detained by a security officer on August 3, but resisted arrest.

The officer had his shoulder sprained, the investigators found.

The defendant did not plead guilty.

The prosecution is requesting a six-year prison sentence.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Moscow Russia August From Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8 Big 6.6”HD+ display brings an exce ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur corridor in N ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Papua New Guinea on Indep ..

12 minutes ago

Police officers awarded in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Capital still lack of permanent garbage landfill s ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.