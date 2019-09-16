- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Court Rules Participant in Moscow Unauthorized Rally Guilty of Attacking Officer
Russian Court Rules Participant In Moscow Unauthorized Rally Guilty Of Attacking Officer
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:56 PM
A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that a participant in an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital in August attacked a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that a participant in an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital in August attacked a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing.
According to case materials, Pavel Ustinov was detained by a security officer on August 3, but resisted arrest.
The officer had his shoulder sprained, the investigators found.
The defendant did not plead guilty.
The prosecution is requesting a six-year prison sentence.