Russian Court Rules to Keep Navalny in Custody for 30 Days - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) A court in Russia ruled to keep Alexey Navalny in custody for 30 days, the opposition figure's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said Monday.

Navalny was detained on Sunday shortly after return from Germany.

"Alexey Navalny is arrested for 30 days until February 15, 2021," Kobzev tweeted.

On January 29, another court in Moscow is expected to decide whether Navalny's suspended sentence should be left in place or replaced with prison time.