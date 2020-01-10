UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Rules To Keep US Investor Calvey, French Banker Delpal Under House Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:33 AM

A court in Moscow sided with Russian prosecutors on Thursday who asked that US investor Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal be kept under house arrest for another month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) A court in Moscow sided with Russian prosecutors on Thursday who asked that US investor Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal be kept under house arrest for another month.

"The court rules to grant the investigators' motion," Judge Yulia Safina of the Basmanny Court said at the hearing.

The hearing was delayed by three hours to allow the defense team to examine new charges of embezzlement against their defendants.

Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment firm, and its senior executive were arrested in February of last year on claims they had defrauded shareholders of Russia's Vostochny Bank of billions of rubles.

