Russian Court Rules To Sentence 6 North Korean Poachers To 2 Months In Prison

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:20 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A Russian court has ruled on Monday to sentence six North Korean poachers, who attacked the Russian border guards, to two months in prison.

"The court studied the provided materials and decided to sentence [the poachers] to two months in prison," the court's chairman told Sputnik.

The incident occurred on September 17, in the Russian exclusive economic zone, when Russian border guards detected two North Korean vessels and 11 small motorboats, which were poaching in the Sea of Japan.

While the guards were seizing the boats, the crew of one of the vessels attacked the servicemen. One of the poachers died at the scene. Overall the guards detained 161 poachers.

