Russian Court Sends Spy Suspect Tsurkan Back to Pre-Trial Detention Facility

The Moscow-based second court of cassation overturned the previous decision by the first court of appeals to release espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan from a pre-trial detention facility and ordered that she be immediately taken back into custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Moscow-based second court of cassation overturned the previous decision by the first court of appeals to release espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan from a pre-trial detention facility and ordered that she be immediately taken back into custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Friday.

After being detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers in 2018, Tsurkan spent more than 18 months in the Lefortovo prison. According to her lawyer, the former board member of Russian electricity company Inter RAO is suspected of having shared information from the Energy Ministry with Moldovan intelligence services. Tsurkan has denied all accusations.

"The appeal [by the deputy prosecutor] to be satisfied, the decision by the first court of appeals of general jurisdiction to be canceled, case materials to be sent to the first court of appeals of general jurisdiction for a trial in a different composition," the court announced to the courtroom, after which Tsurkan was detained.

Tsurkan's earlier release was unique in comparison with other espionage cases, since the restrictions that were imposed on her while she was being investigated included only a ban on certain activities, such as going outside at night and communicating with foreigners.

Tsurkan may face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. She has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow for an independent investigation to prove she was not guilty.