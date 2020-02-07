UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Sends Spy Suspect Tsurkan Back To Pre-Trial Detention Facility

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

Russian Court Sends Spy Suspect Tsurkan Back to Pre-Trial Detention Facility

The Moscow-based second court of cassation overturned the previous decision by the first court of appeals to release espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan from a pre-trial detention facility and ordered that she be immediately taken back into custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Moscow-based second court of cassation overturned the previous decision by the first court of appeals to release espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan from a pre-trial detention facility and ordered that she be immediately taken back into custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Friday.

After being detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers in 2018, Tsurkan spent more than 18 months in the Lefortovo prison. According to her lawyer, the former board member of Russian electricity company Inter RAO is suspected of having shared information from the Energy Ministry with Moldovan intelligence services. Tsurkan has denied all accusations.

"The appeal [by the deputy prosecutor] to be satisfied, the decision by the first court of appeals of general jurisdiction to be canceled, case materials to be sent to the first court of appeals of general jurisdiction for a trial in a different composition," the court announced to the courtroom, after which Tsurkan was detained.

Tsurkan's earlier release was unique in comparison with other espionage cases, since the restrictions that were imposed on her while she was being investigated included only a ban on certain activities, such as going outside at night and communicating with foreigners.

Tsurkan may face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. She has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow for an independent investigation to prove she was not guilty.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Company Vladimir Putin May 2018 All From Court

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

55 seconds ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

56 seconds ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

58 seconds ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

25 minutes ago

Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Out ..

6 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.