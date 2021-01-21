Russian Court Sentences Conscript to 24.5 Years in Prison for Murdering Fellow Servicemen

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A district military court in Russia's Chita sentenced conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov to 24 years and six month of imprisonment for murdering fellow servicemen, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

The prosecution requested a 25-year sentence.

"Twenty-four years and six month in a high-security prison," the spokeswoman told Sputnik.

On October 25, 2019, Shamsutdinov, who was serving his mandatory military term in Russia's Zabaikalksy region, opened fire on his fellow servicemen, killing eight of them and heavily wounding two others. The conscript pleaded guilty and claimed he could no longer tolerate abuse at the military base. He could face life imprisonment, but the jury found Shamsutdinov guilty yet deserving leniency.