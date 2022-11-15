UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Sentences Ex-Employee Of Russia's Aeroflot Airline To 13 Years For Treason

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Moscow City Court sentenced a former employee of the Russian airline Aeroflot, Dmitry Fedotkin, to 13 years in a strict regime colony for treason, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The investigation found that Fedotkin, being an Aeroflot employee in the United Kingdom, had passed classified information to British intelligence, according to a source in the court.

"The court sentenced Fedotkin to 13 years in a colony of a strict regime with a fine of 300,000 rubles ($4,970)," the source said.

The source specified that the verdict on treason was passed on August 13, but the media have only learned about it now. On November 2, the First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal recognized the verdict as lawful and rejected the appeal of the defense, allowing the ruling to take effect.

Fedotkin was detained in Moscow in the fall of 2020 and then placed in a detention center. Soon after his arrest, the former airline employee pleaded not guilty.

