UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Sentences Ex-Inter RAO Staffer Tsurkan To 15 Years In Prison For Espionage

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russian Court Sentences ex-Inter RAO Staffer Tsurkan to 15 Years in Prison for Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Moscow City Court sentenced on Tuesday Karina Tsurkan, an ex-member of the management board of the Inter RAO energy holding, to 15 years in prison for spying for Moldovan special services, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom.

Prosecutors demanded a 18-year sentence for Tsurkan, accused of leaking to Moldovan special services classified information about Russian electric energy supplies to Ukraine.

"The court has ruled to recognize Tsurkan guilty of committing the crime described in Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code and to sentence her to 15 years in a general regime penal colony," the panel of judges announced.

A total of 656 million rubles ($8.9 million) were seized from Tsurkan, the money will constitute state revenue.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Money Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to ge ..

31 minutes ago

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

1 hour ago

AUS research team receives US patent for novel bre ..

2 hours ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

China registers 27 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.