Russian Court Sentences ex-Inter RAO Staffer Tsurkan to 15 Years in Prison for Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Moscow City Court sentenced on Tuesday Karina Tsurkan, an ex-member of the management board of the Inter RAO energy holding, to 15 years in prison for spying for Moldovan special services, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom.

Prosecutors demanded a 18-year sentence for Tsurkan, accused of leaking to Moldovan special services classified information about Russian electric energy supplies to Ukraine.

"The court has ruled to recognize Tsurkan guilty of committing the crime described in Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code and to sentence her to 15 years in a general regime penal colony," the panel of judges announced.

A total of 656 million rubles ($8.9 million) were seized from Tsurkan, the money will constitute state revenue.