Russian Court Sentences Ex-Moscow Region Official to 14 Years in Prison Over Embezzlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A Russian court on Monday sentenced a former Moscow region finance chief, Aleksey Kuznetsov, to 14 yeas in prison over embezzlement of 14 billion rubles, or about $223 million, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Kuznetsov is also banned from holding civil servant jobs for three years.

According to the prosecution, Kuznetsov and several other regional officials were part of a criminal group between 2005 and 2008. A criminal case was launched in 2008. The investigation was complicated by the fact that Kuznetsov had fled abroad. He was, however, detained in France in 2013.