Russian Court Sentences Kazan School Shooter to Life in Prison for Murder of 9 People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Supreme Court of the Russian republic of Tatarstan on Thursday sentenced Ilnaz Galyaviev, perpetrator of a mass school shooting in the city of Kazan in May 2021, to life imprisonment for killing nine people, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room.

"In the case of the partial addition of penalties for cumulative crimes ... to appoint a final sentence in the form of life imprisonment with punishment serving in a colony of strict regime and a fine of 200,000 rubles ($2,450) to Galyaviev," the judge said.

The court partially satisfied the claims of the victims. Tatarstan prosecutor Ildus Nafikov initially sought life in prison for Galyaviev and a compensation for moral damages of 120 million rubles.

On May 11, 2021, then 19-year-old Galyaviev opened fire at a school in Kazan. The incident was followed by an explosion in the school building. The attack resulted in seven children and two teachers being killed and 24 others injured.