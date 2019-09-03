UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Sentences Man To 2 Years In Jail Over Pushing Security Officer At July Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Russian Court Sentences Man to 2 Years in Jail Over Pushing Security Officer at July Rally

Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 to two years in prison over pushing an employee of the National Guard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 to two years in prison over pushing an employee of the National Guard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find [Danila] Beglets guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code and to sentence him to two years in a minimum security prison," judge Anatoly Belyakov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Man July Criminals From Court Employment

Recent Stories

DC Ghotki asks ACs, Mukhtiarkars to visit markets

43 seconds ago

Commissioner urges effective implementation of Muh ..

45 seconds ago

PARC recommends 07 new rice verities for commercia ..

47 seconds ago

Matric, FA admissions, September 4 last day: Allam ..

49 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gives last cha ..

4 minutes ago

'Polio whatsapp helpline' established to serve peo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.