- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Court Sentences Man to 2 Years in Jail Over Pushing Security Officer at July Rally
Russian Court Sentences Man To 2 Years In Jail Over Pushing Security Officer At July Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:45 PM
Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 to two years in prison over pushing an employee of the National Guard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 to two years in prison over pushing an employee of the National Guard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"To find [Danila] Beglets guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code and to sentence him to two years in a minimum security prison," judge Anatoly Belyakov said.