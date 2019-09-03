Russian Court Sentences Man to 2 Years in Jail Over Pushing Security Officer at July Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 to two years in prison over pushing an employee of the National Guard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find [Danila] Beglets guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code and to sentence him to two years in a minimum security prison," judge Anatoly Belyakov said.