UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Sentences Man To 3 Years In Jail Over Attacking Police Officer At July Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russian Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Jail Over Attacking Police Officer at July Rally

A court in Russia sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow in July to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at the event, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A court in Russia sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow in July to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at the event, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

"The court sentences Ivan Podkopaev to three years in a minimum security prison," the judge said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Man July Event Court

Recent Stories

Central jail security beefed up in Faisalabad

42 seconds ago

Death row prisoner dies in Sargodha

44 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pas ..

46 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

47 seconds ago

Senate body approves list of Mirani Dam flood-affe ..

51 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.