- Russian Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Jail Over Attacking Police Officer at July Rally
Russian Court Sentences Man To 3 Years In Jail Over Attacking Police Officer At July Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:23 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A court in Russia sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow in July to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at the event, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.
"The court sentences Ivan Podkopaev to three years in a minimum security prison," the judge said.