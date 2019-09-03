Russian Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Jail Over Attacking Police Officer at July Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

A court in Russia sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow in July to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at the event, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A court in Russia sentenced a man who took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow in July to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at the event, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

"The court sentences Ivan Podkopaev to three years in a minimum security prison," the judge said.