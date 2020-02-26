Russian Court Sentences Right Sector Recruiter Pirozhok to Four Years in Prison Camp - FSB

Igor Pirozhok, the detained recruiter of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia), has been sentenced to four years in a prison camp for creating a squadron for providing assistance to Ukrainian security officers in the criris-torn Donbas region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s department for Moscow and Moscow region said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Igor Pirozhok, the detained recruiter of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia), has been sentenced to four years in a prison camp for creating a squadron for providing assistance to Ukrainian security officers in the criris-torn Donbas region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s department for Moscow and Moscow region said on Wednesday.

Pirozhok was detained in the Russian capital in April. According to the FSB, the recruiter, acting under cover name Roman Chirka, headed a squadron, called Horthy, which assisted "surveillance and terrorism-related activities" by pro-Ukrainian groups in Russia and in Donbas.

In January 2018, Pirozhok arrived in Moscow region and tried to recruit two people, but they refused to join the squadron and briefed Russian police on Pirozhok's illegal moves instead.

"The defendant was found guilty in committing crimes described in articles 'Organization and participation in activities of an extremist organization' and 'Terrorist activities justification'. He was sentenced to four years of imprisonment, and the sentence is to be served in a general regime penal colony," the FSB said in a statement.

Apart from that, Pirozhok's right to use internet and run online communities will be limited during a three-year period.