Russian Court Sentences S-300 Parts Smugglers to Long Prison Term for Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Two citizens of Russia and Armenia who smuggled parts of the S-300 air defense system to a Ukrainian defense company were sentenced to 9-10 yeas in a high-security prison for espionage and treason, the Russian Federal Security Service said on Wednesday.

The Rostov regional court sentenced Russian citizen Denis Lobov and Armenian citizen Ararat Khachatryan to nine years and six months and 10 years and five months in prison respectively for their engagement in smuggling S-300 radar equipment.

It was established that they collected information about reflection oscillators and transferred samples to Ukraine, where Ukroboronprom aerospace and defense company was the end recipient.